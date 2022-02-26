Tennessee-Auburn: How to watch

Six games — that’s how many Bruce Pearl has won in a row over his old team. You’ve got to go all the way back to 2017 to find Tennessee’s last win over Auburn. Since then, it’s been a one-sided affair.

Now Pearl has Auburn tracking for a No. 1 seed, with his Tigers sitting at 25-3 overall. However, his team has struggled on the road recently, and now they must take on one of the toughest road environments in the SEC.

Auburn has dropped road games to Florida and Arkansas, while narrowly escaping road matchups against Georgia and Missouri. Meanwhile, Tennessee has yet to lose in Knoxville this season. That’s probably why Tennessee is a three point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Should be a fun afternoon at the Tommy Bowl.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network