Tennessee jumps up in AP Poll following win over Auburn

What a Saturday it was around the college basketball world. The top six teams in last week’s AP Poll each went down, creating historic carnage just ahead tournament season. Of course, all of those losses created a shakeup in this week’s AP Poll.

Tennessee jumped up to No. 13 following their win over Auburn in Knoxville. The Volunteers stormed back in the second half to take a commanding lead, then held on for dear life in the closing seconds. It was their third top five win of the season, adding to wins over Kentucky and Arizona.

Auburn fell from No. 3 to No. 5 following their loss. Gonzaga and Arizona held on to the top spots, while Baylor jumped all the way from 10th to 3rd.

Arkansas jumped up to No. 14 following their upset of Kentucky. The Razorbacks will make a trip to Knoxville on Saturday to close out the regular season, as Tennessee tries to finish off a perfect year at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Latest AP Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Baylor

4. Duke

5. Auburn

6. Kansas

7. Kentucky

8. Purdue

9. Providence

10. Wisconsin

11. Villanova

12. Texas Tech

13. Tennessee

14. Houston

14. Arkansas

16. USC

17. UCLA

18. UConn

19. Saint Mary’s

20. Illinois

21. Texas

22. Murray State

23. Ohio State

24. Iowa

25. Alabama