Tennessee jumps up in AP Poll following win over Auburn

What a Saturday it was around the college basketball world. The top six teams in last week’s AP Poll each went down, creating historic carnage just ahead tournament season. Of course, all of those losses created a shakeup in this week’s AP Poll.
Tennessee jumped up to No. 13 following their win over Auburn in Knoxville. The Volunteers stormed back in the second half to take a commanding lead, then held on for dear life in the closing seconds. It was their third top five win of the season, adding to wins over Kentucky and Arizona.
Auburn fell from No. 3 to No. 5 following their loss. Gonzaga and Arizona held on to the top spots, while Baylor jumped all the way from 10th to 3rd.
Arkansas jumped up to No. 14 following their upset of Kentucky. The Razorbacks will make a trip to Knoxville on Saturday to close out the regular season, as Tennessee tries to finish off a perfect year at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Latest AP Poll
1. Gonzaga
2. Arizona
3. Baylor
4. Duke
5. Auburn
6. Kansas
7. Kentucky
8. Purdue
9. Providence
10. Wisconsin
11. Villanova
12. Texas Tech
13. Tennessee
14. Houston
14. Arkansas
16. USC
17. UCLA
18. UConn
19. Saint Mary’s
20. Illinois
21. Texas
22. Murray State
23. Ohio State
24. Iowa
25. Alabama
