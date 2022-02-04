Keon Johnson traded to the Trail Blazers

A former Tennessee guard was a part of a big NBA trade on Friday. Keon Johnson, a rookie first-round pick of the Clippers, was moved to Portland as a part of a five-player deal.

Adrian Wojnarowski had the details this afternoon.

The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022

Portland is 21-31 on the season.

The Clippers took Johnson with the 21st overall selection in last summer’s NBA Draft. The former five-star prospect is known for his elite athleticism and defensive ability, but his offensive game remains in development. Portland now takes over the task of getting the most out of the Tennessee native.

Johnson has appeared in 15 games so far this season for the Clippers. His best outing came back in December against the Nets, where he scored a career-high 15 points. Johnson is shooting 41.9 percent from the field this season, while hitting 33.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

During Summer League action, Johnson averaged 8.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.