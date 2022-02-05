Tennessee vs. South Carolina: How to watch

Tennessee hits the road again today, travelling to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks for round two. The Volunteers won their last meeting with South Carolina last month in Knoxville, 66-46.

The Volunteers have suddenly won four straight games in SEC play, clawing their way back into the upper tier in the conference standings. However, Tennessee’s 1-4 mark on the road is certainly a concern heading into this one against an always tough and physical Gamecocks squad.

South Carolina is 13-8 overall, winning three of their last four games. Wins over Georgia, Vanderbilt and at Texas A&M have stopped the bleeding a bit in the last two weeks for Frank Martin.

Tennessee is a 7.5 point favorite in this one, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports

Radio: Vol Network