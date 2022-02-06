Lady Vols fall to UConn, 75-56

Two weeks ago, the Tennessee Lady Vols were 19-1 and tracking for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Today, they fell to 19-4, losing on the road to No. 10 UConn.

The Lady Vols have now dropped three of their last four games. Shocking upsets at the hands of Auburn and Florida have brought Tennessee down to earth, and unfortunately things didn’t get any better today.

A 9-9 tie was broken in the first quarter by UConn’s Evina Westbrook, and the Huskies had control from there. Despite 13 first half points from Jordan Horston, Tennessee trailed at the halftime break, 32-25.

UConn wasn’t shooting at a blistering pace — at least to start. Instead, it was the Lady Vols who couldn’t find the bottom of the net. The Huskies were outworking Tennessee on the glass as well, holding a big rebounding advantage through the first half.

The shooting quickly picked up for the Huskies from there.

A quick 7-0 run by UConn to open the third quarter had Tennessee on the ropes, shooting just 23 percent from the field at the time. UConn quickly doubled that run, pushing all the way out to a 46-25 lead.

That was pretty much the end of this one. Horston hit another few shots in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 13, but UConn slammed back on the gas to pull away once again.

The Lady Vols fell to UConn today, 75-56.

Horston’s 26 points weren’t near enough, as the rest of the offense really struggled today. Rae Burrell shot 3-10 from the field, while Jordan Walker finished 0-7. Tess Darby was 0-4 from three-point range.

In total, Tennessee shot 28.8 percent while UConn shot 45. The Huskies shot 12-26 from the three-point stripe, putting the Lady Vols away quickly in the second half.

Tennessee now must find a way to snap out of this funk. They’ll host both Missouri and Vanderbilt this week, hoping to iron out some issues.