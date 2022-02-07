Tennessee moves up in AP Poll after solid week

The Tennessee Volunteers are up to No. 19 in today’s AP Poll update.
After a tough loss to Texas on the road, Tennessee bounced back with a solid game against Texas A&M at home, and a dominant performance on the road at South Carolina. Suddenly, the Volunteers have ripped off five straight SEC wins, improving to 7-3 in conference play. Tennessee, now 16-6 overall, has a tough road trip up next to Mississippi State on Wednesday night.
Despite a massive scare on Saturday from Georgia, Auburn was able to hold on to the top spot once again this week. The Tigers received 48 first place votes against Gonzaga’s 13. Purdue, Arizona and Kentucky make up the rest of the top five.
The SEC has just three teams ranked this week, with Arkansas narrowly missing the cut.
New AP Top 25
1. Auburn
2. Gonzaga
3. Purdue
4. Arizona
5. Kentucky
6. Houston
7. Duke
8. Kansas
9. Texas Tech
10. Baylor
11. Providence
12. UCLA
13. Illinois
14. Wisconsin
15. Villanova
16. Ohio State
17. Michigan State
18. Marquette
19. Tennessee
20. Texas
21. USC
22. Saint Mary’s
23. Murray State
24. UConn
25. Xavier
Loading comments...