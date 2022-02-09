Tennessee at Mississippi State: How to watch

Tennessee begins life without starting power forward Olivier Nkamhoua with a tough road test against Mississippi State. The Volunteers got the news that Nkamhoua was likely to miss the rest of the season following an ankle injury against South Carolina over the weekend.

It comes as the Volunteers were playing pretty good basketball, winners of five straight conference games. Now with lineup uncertainty ahead, Tennessee has some questions to answer with just a month left in the regular season.

The Bulldogs are a bubble team, and could really use this one to get themselves in better standing with the committee. Mississippi State sits at 14-8 overall, now 5-4 in SEC play.

“I think if you look at them, what I’ve watched on tape, they’re a terrific two-point team,” Rick Barnes said. “(Ben Howland’s) got guys, they’re going to pound that ball in there. He’s got guys that can play with their back to the basket. They’re going to put it in there. There’s no doubt they’re going to do that.”

Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar leads the SEC in scoring, putting up over 20 points per game in conference play.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose at home in SEC play, starting a perfect 5-0. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee opened as a three-point favorite, but that number has quickly come down to just 1.

How to Watch

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network