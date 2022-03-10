Reacts results: Keys to Tennessee’s success in the SEC Tournament

We asked, you answered — and the results are in.

Tennessee is set to start their path in the SEC Tournament on Friday evening, looking to cap off a really strong season with a championship. The Volunteers haven’t won this tournament since 1979, but Rick Barnes is looking to change that this weekend.

Before we get things started, we asked you to voice your opinion on four burning questions. You guys delivered, and the results are posted below.

Who needs to play their best for Tennessee to win the SEC Tournament?

Josiah-Jordan James 45%

Kennedy Chandler 35%

Santiago Vescovi 17%

Zakai Zeigler 3%

JJJ might just be the most important player on this team, doing a little bit of everything for Rick Barnes. Finally, his offense is catching up with his defense. When he’s on, Tennessee is tough to handle.

What is Tennessee’s biggest issue heading into tournament season?

Inconsistent offense 86%

No interior presence 10%

Rick Barnes in March 4%

Inconsistent offense is the runaway winner here. We’ve all seen Tennessee go ice cold offensively, creating five minutes scoring droughts multiple times this season. That can’t happen in March.

Which role player will have the biggest impact?

Huntley Hatfield 33%

Aidoo 32%

Plavsic 27%

Bailey 4%

Powell 3%

The big men win out here, evenly split up top. It seems like we have a different reserve big making plays every game, so it’s hard to single out just one.

Who will win the SEC

Tennessee 49%

Kentucky 31%

Auburn 17%

Arkansas 3%

No surprise here. Tennessee is the poll pick to win, followed by Kentucky.

Tennessee will take the floor on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay, taking on Mississippi State.

