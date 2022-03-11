SEC Tournament — Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: How to watch

The (2) Tennessee Volunteers will take on (10) Mississippi State on Friday night in Tampa, kicking off the nightcap in game No. 3 of the day.

Mississippi State pulled away from South Carolina early on in the second half on Thursday night and never looked back, winning 73-51. Big man Tolu Smith poured in 20 points and 12 rebounds, while star guard Iverson Molinar added 19 points to the cause.

Tennessee went into Starkville a few weeks ago and picked up a tough road win over the Bulldogs, 72-63.

These two schools are no strangers in this particular tournament. They squared off in this same spot back in 2018 and 2019, with Tennessee coming out on top in each game. Vegas expects more of the same tonight. Tennessee is a seven point favorite against Mississippi State tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The winner of tonight’s game will advance to take on the winner of Vanderbilt/Kentucky. The Wildcats are an 11 point favorite in that matchup.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Tampa Bay, Florida

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network