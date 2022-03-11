SEC Semifinals set for Saturday

After two fun days of basketball in Tampa, the SEC is down to four teams.

Texas A&M got Friday started with a bang, sending No. 1 seed Auburn home early. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers struggled all season away from home, and that weakness showed up once again in Tampa.

The Aggies led by nearly 20 at one point in the second half, and were able to hold off a late comeback attempt to move on to Saturday, likely punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament in the process.

On Saturday, they’ll meet Arkansas in the first game of the day at 1 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks whipped LSU in the second half to advance to Saturday, eyeing a potential move up in the NCAA Tournament seed list.

At 3 p.m. ET — or whenever the floor is ready after Texas A&M-Arkansas — Tennessee and Kentucky will tip-off for round three this season. Clearly, this is the one that matters the most, with a trip to the SEC Tournament Championship on the line.

Tennessee pulled away from Mississippi State in the second half on Friday night, and Kentucky held off a pesky Vanderbilt team that hung in until the final whistle.

Tennessee and Kentucky traded blowout wins this season, each coming at the hands of the home team. Now in Tampa, which team will show up and show out? Both sides have plenty of motivation — Kentucky could land a No. 1 seed and Tennessee could move up to a No. 2 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament.

Full Schedule, How to Watch

(4) Arkansas vs. (8) Texas A&M

1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Spread: Arkansas -6.5

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Kentucky

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Spread: Kentucky -2

The championship game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.