SEC Tournament Semifinal — Tennessee vs. Kentucky: How to watch

Tennessee vs. Kentucky, round three. This time for a trip to the SEC Tournament Championship.

The Volunteers and Wildcats will meet in the second game of the day in Tampa on Saturday afternoon, following Arkansas-Texas A&M at 1 p.m. ET.

Tennessee pulled away from Mississippi State early in the second half and never looked back, while Kentucky held off Vanderbilt late on Friday night. That sets up a rubber match between the two schools, who have each picked up lopsided wins over one another this season.

With the SEC on the line and potential NCAA Tournament seeding implications, we don’t have to tell you how big this one is.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is a 2.5 point favorite today. They opened at 2 points, and that line has moved further out overnight.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Tampa Bay, Florida

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (approximately)

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network