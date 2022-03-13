How to live stream Selection Sunday bracket announcement

Selection Sunday has arrived, signalling that the best week of college basketball has officially begun. The NCAA Tournament will kick off on Tuesday and Wednesday night with the ‘first four’ games, followed by the opening of the first round on Thursday.

The Tournament is always wild, but with a true lack of dominant teams up top, this year’s event has a chance to be one of the wildest ever.

Games aside, setting the field is an event in itself. The dramatic team-by-team reveal is one of the best parts of the process, setting the stage for the next few weeks. Who got the best draw? Who got the worst? Where are the upsets coming from? The discussion will begin tonight.

Selection Sunday Live Stream, TV Channel

Date: Sunday, March 13th

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: CBS Live TV, Paramount+