SEC Championship — Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: How to watch

Tennessee got over one big hurdle on Saturday, taking down the Kentucky Wildcats for the second time this season. The win put the Volunteers into the SEC Title game, set to face a red-hot Texas A&M team.

Tennessee’s next hurdle might be mental — getting over the hump to win the SEC Tournament. It’s something that Tennessee hasn’t done since 1979. The Volunteers were runner-ups in 2018 and 2019, losing to Kentucky and Auburn.

They now draw the Aggies, who have run through Florida, Auburn and Arkansas this week.

Tennessee had no issues with Texas A&M in Knoxville, winning 90-80. It’s funny how quickly things can change though. These Aggies are a different team, fueled by playing for their NCAA Tournament lives. As things stand today, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Texas A&M as the last team in. Obviously, a win today would punch their ticket.

A win for Tennessee could move the Volunteers up to a No. 2 seed.

Tennessee opened as a seven point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. That line has now dipped to -6.5.

How to Watch

Location: Tampa Bay, Florida

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network