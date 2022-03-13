Selection Sunday: Tennessee lands No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament

After running straight through the SEC Tournament to win, Tennessee was awarded with a slap in the face on Selection Sunday. The committee gave Tennessee a No. 3 seed, starting their tournament journey with No. 14 seed Longwood.

Pretty much the entire college basketball media was in agreeance — Tennessee got screwed.

There are NOT eight better resumes than the Vols’ resume. That’s a mistake. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 13, 2022

The Volunteers landed in the South region, starting in Indianapolis on Thursday. They land in a region with No. 1 seed Arizona — who they’ve already beaten — and Villanova — who they’ve already lost to.

Illinois landed the No. 4, while Houston landed the No. 5.

Quick take: Tennessee got hosed, but all things considered, this is a pretty winnable region for the Volunteers. A quick look ahead gives Tennessee a very favorable matchup against Michigan or Colorado State, and then a potential rematch with Villanova looms. Arizona has a pretty easy looking march to the sweet 16 and eventually the elite eight.

Much more to come on Tennessee’s landing spot throughout the week.

Update: Both Kentucky and Auburn land No. 2 seeds over Tennessee.