Lady Vols land No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee Lady Vols received a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, remaining as the only program to make every tournament field. It will be the 40th straight appearance for the Lady Vols, which will also serve as a host for first and second round games.

It’s the first time Tennessee has hosted a women’s tournament pod since 2017-18.

The Lady Vols finished with a 23-8 mark overall, sputtering down the stretch a bit after a really strong start to the season. They draw 13th-seeded Buffalo, playing in the Wichita Region. A win on Saturday would give them the winner of (5) Oregon vs. (12) Belmont.

Tennessee lands in No. 1 seed Louisville’s region, with Baylor earning the No. 2 and Michigan landing the No. 3.

Here’s the path to the Sweet 16.

Tennessee exited the SEC Tournament two weeks ago with a loss to eventual champion Kentucky. The Lady Vols are 31-2 all time in the first round, and have yet to lose a first-round matchup in Knoxville.

Tip-off for Tennessee-Buffalo is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. ABC will have the coverage.