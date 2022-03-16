SBNation Reacts: Fans confident in Tennessee heading into NCAA Tournament

It’s March, and Tennessee is red hot. Has this ever happened before? We’ve seen Tennessee make some runs in the NCAA Tournament before, but this team has some real momentum rolling after cutting down the nets in Tampa last weekend.

Tennessee won the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1979, and now has become a trendy pick to make the Final Four. In our SBNation Reacts survey this week, 78 percent of fans across America believe that the Vols will at least reach the Sweet 16.

Tennessee last saw the Sweet 16 back in 2019, losing a heartbreaking 2-3 matchup to Purdue. Should Tennessee get that far this year, Villanova will more than likely be waiting for them as the No. 2 seed in the South.

Tennessee is -265 to make the Sweet 16, and +140 to make the Elite Eight.

We said the Volunteers were a trendy Final Four pick, and the reacts survey certainly reflects that. When asked which non-one seed has the best shot of making the Final Four, Tennessee only trailed Kentucky. The Vols pulled 15 percent of the vote, beating out Auburn, Duke and Purdue.

Tennessee is +330 to make the Final Four.

Other poll results

55 percent of you said Texas A&M was the biggest snub on Selection Sunday. The Aggies were left out of the Tournament field even after their hot run to Sunday in the SEC Tournament.

43 percent said Michigan was the least deserving team to make the field. Tennessee could potentially matchup with the Wolverines in round two on Saturday.

42 percent of you said Baylor would be the first No. 1 seed to lose, followed by Kansas at 34 percent.

Finally, the West (31 percent) was named the most competitive region, narrowly beating out the East (30 percent). The South Region came in third with 20 percent of the vote.

