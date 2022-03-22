Jersey numbers, heights, weights listed for Tennessee newcomers to open spring practice

Spring football is here! With all of the excitement surrounding Tennessee basketball this season, it snuck up on us a little bit. Over the next month, Josh Heupel and his staff will go through their second set of spring practices, with this one likely being a much smoother process.
Last year, Heupel had several holes on the roster and a couple of lingering transfer portal questions. This year, he’s already installed his unique offense, and has an established veteran quarterback ready to perhaps make a push for the SEC East.
As per tradition, the start of spring ball means the updating of the rosters, which includes all of the newcomers on the team. Tennessee will welcome four transfers and 13 early enrollees, looking to get set for the the fall.
Here are all of the updated heights, weights and jersey number selections for that crew.
Transfers
TE Charlie Browder (UCF): No. 44, 6-7, 250
OL Gerald Mincey (Florida): No. 51, 6-6, 337
LB Jackson Hannah (Nebraska): No. 53, 6-3, 225
QB Navy Shuler (App. State): No. 21, 6-0, 206
2022 Signees
OL Mo Clipper Jr.: No. 56, 6-5, 305
OL Brian Grant: No. 73, 6-7, 290
LB Elijah Herring: No. 44, 6-2, 227
QB Tayven Jackson: No. 10, 6-3, 200
WR Cam Miller: No. 82, 6-1, 206
OL Addison Nichols: No. 72, 6-5, 318
WR Chas Nimrod: No. 81, 6-3, 192
DL Jordan Phillips: No. 50, 6-2, 295
WR Kaleb Webb: No. 84, 6-3, 196
DL Tyre West: No. 54, 6-3, 290
WR Marquarius “Squirrel” White: No. 83, 5-10, 160
DB Desmond Williams: No. 25, 5-11, 190
RB Justin Thomas: No. 26, 6-0, 210
