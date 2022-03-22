Jersey numbers, heights, weights listed for Tennessee newcomers to open spring practice

Spring football is here! With all of the excitement surrounding Tennessee basketball this season, it snuck up on us a little bit. Over the next month, Josh Heupel and his staff will go through their second set of spring practices, with this one likely being a much smoother process.

Last year, Heupel had several holes on the roster and a couple of lingering transfer portal questions. This year, he’s already installed his unique offense, and has an established veteran quarterback ready to perhaps make a push for the SEC East.

As per tradition, the start of spring ball means the updating of the rosters, which includes all of the newcomers on the team. Tennessee will welcome four transfers and 13 early enrollees, looking to get set for the the fall.

Here are all of the updated heights, weights and jersey number selections for that crew.

Transfers

TE Charlie Browder (UCF): No. 44, 6-7, 250

OL Gerald Mincey (Florida): No. 51, 6-6, 337

LB Jackson Hannah (Nebraska): No. 53, 6-3, 225

QB Navy Shuler (App. State): No. 21, 6-0, 206

2022 Signees

OL Mo Clipper Jr.: No. 56, 6-5, 305

OL Brian Grant: No. 73, 6-7, 290

LB Elijah Herring: No. 44, 6-2, 227

QB Tayven Jackson: No. 10, 6-3, 200

WR Cam Miller: No. 82, 6-1, 206

OL Addison Nichols: No. 72, 6-5, 318

WR Chas Nimrod: No. 81, 6-3, 192

DL Jordan Phillips: No. 50, 6-2, 295

WR Kaleb Webb: No. 84, 6-3, 196

DL Tyre West: No. 54, 6-3, 290

WR Marquarius “Squirrel” White: No. 83, 5-10, 160

DB Desmond Williams: No. 25, 5-11, 190

RB Justin Thomas: No. 26, 6-0, 210