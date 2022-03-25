USC Transfer, former five-star WR Bru McCoy to visit Tennessee

If you’re a college football fan, you probably know the name Bru McCoy, and it probably has nothing to do with anything on the football field.

The five-star athlete had one of the craziest recruiting processes of anyone in recent memory, committing to USC over Texas before hitting the transfer portal just weeks later — only to end up back with Texas. The flip-flopping continued throughout the spring and summer, and McCoy eventually hit the portal again, landing back with the Trojans in June.

The saga began with Kliff Kingsbury’s move to become USC’s offensive coordinator, and then his sudden departure to move to the NFL.

McCoy finally settled on USC, but an illness kept him off the field in 2019. Finally, in 2020, McCoy was able to contribute, catching 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

And then he was arrested on suspicious of domestic violence, but was never charged. McCoy was removed from USC’s roster and never returned, however.

On January 13th of this year, he officially entered the transfer portal.

Now Josh Heupel and Tennessee are interested in getting him back on track. According to multiple reports now, McCoy will be in town for a visit this weekend in Knoxville.

Former five-star recruit and USC wideout Bru McCoy will be visiting Tennessee this weekend



He ranks as the No. 2 uncommitted wide receiver in the portal in the On3 rankings.



Get more details HERE: https://t.co/otSHGBCgPN pic.twitter.com/NoIBShgE2D — On3 (@On3sports) March 24, 2022

Per 247Sports, McCoy was the 9th ranked player overall in the class of 2019. The 6-3, 220 pound athlete was projected at both outside linebacker and wide receiver, making him one of the more unique on-field evaluations in some time.

McCoy really hasn’t had a chance to put it all together just yet. He’s a unique big-bodied receiver that would obviously have a shot to put up big numbers playing for Heupel. One thing of note here — McCoy did play with Velus Jones Jr. for one season at USC before he transferred to Tennessee, so there’s a potential reference for McCoy if he wants it.

McCoy should be a redshirt junior next season with as many as three years of eligibility remaining.