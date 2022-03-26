How to watch: Lady Vols vs. Louisville in the Sweet 16

For the first time since 2016, the Tennessee Lady Vols are back in the Sweet 16. It took a dramatic win in the round of 32 to get here, as Belmont took the game to the wire. The Bruins missed a couple of key free throws in the closing moments, and freshman guard Sara Puckett buried a corner three to put the Lady Vols ahead late.

Tennessee has now made the trip to Wichita, Kansas, set to face the No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals. Louisville had beaten Albany and Gonzaga to advance this far, carrying a 27-4 record into the matchup.

The winner here will advance to the Elite Eight, facing the winner of Michigan-South Dakota.

Louisville head coach Jeff Walz is making his tenth trip to the Sweet 16, looking to make his seventh trip to the Elite Eight. He holds a 412-111 record during his time at Louisville, which now spans 15 years.

How to Watch

Location: Wichita, Kansas

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds: Louisville -7 (DraftKings Sportsbook)