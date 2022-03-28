Victor Bailey Jr. transferring to George Mason

Victor Bailey entered the transfer portal on Sunday, and it didn’t take him long to make a final decision on where he wanted to play next. The veteran reserve guard will join former Tennessee assistant Kim English at George Mason.

#Vols Victor Bailey Jr. posted on his IG story that he has committed to continuing his basketball career at George Mason. He joins former UT assistant and Patriots HC Kim English. pic.twitter.com/thmju9Miay — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) March 28, 2022

Bailey will join former Tennessee guard Davonte Gaines at George Mason, who transferred there after last season.

Bailey will have one season left, after spending the last two seasons with Tennessee. He transferred in from Oregon back in 2019, sitting out a full season before becoming eligible ahead of the 2020-21 season.

As a junior, Bailey got nearly 25 minutes per game, scoring over 10 points per contest. Bailey ran red hot and ice cold, eventually evening out to a 33 percent shooter from three-point range. That inconsistency was likely a reason why the veteran lost his spot in the rotation as a senior, along with the additions of Zakai Zeigler, Justin Powell and Kennedy Chandler.

Tennessee will add four-star local point guard BJ Edwards to the team for next season. The Volunteers will be waiting on Kennedy Chandler to make his NBA decision, which will obviously be the key decision of the offseason.

Rick Barnes will also have a spot available on roster to replace John Fulkerson, who exits after six seasons. Of course, we could always see more departures in today’s transfer portal era.