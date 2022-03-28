Tennessee moves to No. 1 in latest D1 Baseball poll

Following a sweep of then No. 1 Ole Miss this week, your Tennessee Volunteers are now atop the latest poll from D1 Baseball. The publication moved Tennessee to the top spot in their top 25 rankings for the first time ever on Monday morning.

Ole Miss tumbled all the way to 10th, while Arkansas moved into the No. 2 spot behind the Volunteers. Vanderbilt fell to 9th after taking a series loss to South Carolina. The Commodores will host Tennessee this weekend in Nashville.

Tennessee, now a ridiculous 23-1 on the season, left little doubt in Oxford this weekend. A 12-1 win got things rolling on Friday night, and a 10-3 win sealed the series win on Saturday. The Volunteers fought hard for a 4-3 victory on Sunday afternoon to complete the sweep.

Lane Kiffin throwing out the first pitch with a golf ball on Friday night only made things that much sweeter.

Tennessee will host Western Carolina on Wednesday night, before loading up for Nashville for a massive weekend series.