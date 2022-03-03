Watch: Tennessee introduces new four-star WR Kaleb Webb

Tennessee’s introduction of newcomers ahead of spring practice continued this week, with Kaleb Webb getting the ‘First and Ten’ treatment. One of the newest Volunteers opened the video with an explanation of why he picked Tennessee, and moved on to what he wants to improve on this spring.

Watch below.

“What made me choose Tennessee was the thought of playing in front of 100,000 people and then the fact that a Coach Heupel and Coach Golesh offense, I can really explode in it, so I want to be a part of that,” Webb said.

Webb committed to Tennessee ahead of the Early Signing Period, giving Heupel and staff a big time future piece of their offense. 247Sports ranks Webb as the 197th overall prospect in the 2022 class, which makes him one of the highest rated prospects in Tennessee’s class.

The 6-3, 185 pound Webb also runs track, providing the Tennessee offense with a nice size-speed combo to work with down the road.

Webb was a late riser in the process, gaining several big offers down the stretch after being committed to East Carolina. Michigan, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina and others came calling, but the Volunteers were able to get him on campus in December to close the deal.

Now Webb will work to get comfortable in the offense, learning how to operate inside of Heupel’s tempo. He’s a name to keep an eye on as we go through the spring.