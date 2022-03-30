Skyy Clark has Tennessee in his top six

For the first time in a few cycles, Tennessee does not have a five-star prospect in its recruiting class. The Volunteers have only one commitment to this point, four-star point guard BJ Edwards. While it’s not that big of a deal in the transfer portal era, Tennessee would still like to add to their 2022 class if possible.

One of those possibilities is 2022 point guard Skyy Clark, who recent backed off of his Kentucky commitment. The 6-3, 200 pound prospect is a five-star prospect, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After reopening his recruitment, Clark has narrowed his choices down to six schools, with Tennessee making the cut. USC, Illinois, Maryland, Louisville and Washington were also on his list.

Clark tore his ACL last year, spending all of 2021 battling back to get back on the floor. He did that by January, and has been working to return to form since.

Tennessee is still waiting on an NBA decision from Kennedy Chandler, but also has Zakai Zeigler ready to step into a starting role if he opts to leave. Edwards would get a decent amount of minutes as a freshman in that scenario, while Justin Powell would be set to rejoin the rotation with Victor Bailey Jr. moving on.

Clark would certainly add some more pop and upside to that rotation, should Tennessee land him. The Volunteers were in on Clark back in 2020 before his initial commitment to Kentucky. However, Tennessee did not appear in his final eight ahead of his decision in October 2020.

They now make his top six, along with plenty of new teams that differ from his original interest list. Tennessee visited Clark at his high school this month, while Illinois conducted an in-home visit.

Kyle Tucker, who covers Kentucky basketball for The Athletic, believes it’s a Washington-Illinois battle. Keep an eye on this situation as Rick Barnes fills out his roster for next season.