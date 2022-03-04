Five-star wing Justin Edwards taking official visit to Tennessee this weekend

Tennessee failed make a huge splash in the class of 2022, but they’re still swinging for elite prospects down the road. One of those big time targets will be on campus this weekend for the home finale against Arkansas.

Five-star 2023 wing Justin Edwards will take an official visit to Tennessee, per a report from Andrew Slater. 247Sports confirmed the news.

Edwards is the 11th ranked player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. The 6-7 wing is out of Philadelphia, playing at Imhotep Institute.

Tennessee offered Edwards back in May of 2021. Kentucky, Penn State and UConn have also been hot on the trail of Edwards. Kentucky coach John Calipari has made multiple visits to check on Edwards, looking to solidify things before the 2023 class comes into full focus.

Tennessee has a chance to make a big impression on Saturday, looking to cap off a perfect season at home. Tennessee has plans to checker Thompson-Boling Arena, which should create a rowdy atmosphere as the Vols look for revenge against Arkansas.

“It’s good I like their playing style and I like how their coach used to coach Kevin Durant,” Edwards told 247Sports back in December. “I look up to Kevin Durant so I feel like he can help me get to a spot where Kevin Durant is at. I also really like how they let their freshmen play a lot.”

Miami, Auburn and Maryland could also be factors down the road.