SEC basketball standings entering the Saturday regular season finale

Tennessee took care of business on Tuesday against Georgia, but they did not get the help that they needed on Wednesday night from Mississippi State. The Bulldogs took Auburn to overtime, but couldn’t finish the deal.

With that result, all Auburn has to do is beat South Carolina at home to capture the SEC regular season crown.

Elsewhere in the battle, Kentucky and Arkansas each held serve to preserve a three-way tie for second. That tie will be settled on Saturday afternoon, with each team in action.

Tennessee Scenarios

The good news for Tennessee? Beat Arkansas and you’ve got (at least) the No. 2 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament. The Volunteers hold a tiebreaker over Kentucky, so Tennessee controls its own destiny as far as the No. 2 seed goes.

Of course, if the Gamecocks can find a way to pull the upset, Tennessee would get the top seed and a share of the SEC regular season crown with a win over the Razorbacks.

A Tennessee loss would mean a No. 3 or No. 4 seed, depending on the Kentucky result. A Kentucky win and a Tennessee loss would mean the No. 4 seed, while a Tennessee loss and Kentucky loss would result in the No. 3 seed.

Tennessee is guaranteed at least the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, which means they’ve clinched the double-bye and won’t play until Friday.

SEC Saturday Schedule

1. Auburn (14-3): Hosting South Carolina (1 p.m. ET/SEC Network)

2. Tennessee (13-4): Hosting Arkansas (12 p.m. ET/ESPN)

2. Kentucky (13-4): At Florida (2 p.m. ET/CBS)

2. Arkansas (13-4): At Tennessee (12 p.m. ET/ESPN)