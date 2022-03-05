Tennessee vs. Arkansas: How to watch

Tennessee is looking to cap off a perfect season at home on Saturday, set to host the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Volunteers are also looking for a little revenge after dropping a game on the road to Arkansas just a couple of weeks ago.

Today’s matchup will determine the SEC Tournament seed for both sides. Tennessee could secure a No. 2 seed with a victory, but could fall to a No. 4 seed with a loss.

Since beating Tennessee, Arkansas has stayed hot, picking up wins over LSU, Kentucky and at Florida. It’s been a tough stretch run for the Razorbacks, but they’ve remained hot to win 14 of their last 15 games.

Despite that, Tennessee is a pretty big favorite today. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is favored by 6.5 points.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network