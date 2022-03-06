SEC Tournament Bracket: Tennessee earns No. 2 seed

Everything is set for Tampa Bay. The SEC finalized their conference tournament bracket on Saturday, slotting the final pieces into the puzzle. Auburn took care of business to capture the regular season title, while Tennessee secured the No. 2 seed by beating Arkansas.

With the loss, Arkansas fell into the No. 4 spot, while Kentucky grabbed the three seed.

Tennessee won’t play until Friday after clinching the double-bye. They’ll play at 6 p.m. ET, awaiting the winner of Mississippi State/South Carolina. A win on Friday means a likely date with Kentucky on Saturday.

Ole Miss and Missouri will kick things off on Wednesday night, followed by Vanderbilt and Georgia after that. Florida and Texas A&M will start the action on Thursday, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET. The tournament will run through Sunday, with the championship game set to tip off at 1 p.m. ET.

2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Bracket