Tennessee lands transfer commitment from former Georgia Tech DB Wesley Walker

Tennessee found some help at defensive back on Sunday afternoon, landing a transfer commitment from former Georgia Tech player Wesley Walker. The need for more depth in the secondary was obvious in the Music City Bowl as Purdue crushed the Volunteers through the air.

A versatile Wesley Walker should help that situation. Walker made his announcement via Twitter in the post below.

Walker is a Nashville native coming from Ensworth High School. After three seasons with Georgia Tech, Walker will now join his stepbrother Tyler Baron at Tennessee. Current defensive backs coach Willie Martinez actually recruited Walker for Tennessee under Butch Jones, but Jeremy Pruitt’s staff didn’t pursue him after the coaching change.

The 6-1, 204 pound defensive back has since played 23 games for the Yellow Jackets. He’s started 13 games over the past two seasons, primarily manning the nickel spot for Georgia Tech.

With Tennessee replacing Theo Jackson at the STAR spot, Walker could be a plug and play replacement.

The former three-star prospect is credited with 96 tackles and six pass breakups for his career. After redshirting in 2019 and playing two full seasons after, Walker will have three seasons of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-year rule.