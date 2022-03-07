Tennessee enters top ten of AP Poll

Tennessee is peaking at the right time.

The Volunteers earned their highest ranking of the season in this week’s AP Poll, cracking the top ten and landing at No. 9 in a tie with Purdue.

Tennessee capped off their regular season with another huge win at home, this time knocking off No. 14 Arkansas. They beat Georgia on the road before that on Tuesday night for another 2-0 week.

The Volunteers finished the season with a 23-7 mark, capturing the No. 2 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament. They’ll open on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET, taking on the winner of Mississippi State vs. South Carolina.

Gonzaga held on to the top spot once again this week as they continue their path to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona, Baylor, Auburn and Kentucky rounded out the top five.

Arkansas fell to No. 15 after their loss on Saturday, while Alabama fell out of the top 25 after losing to Texas A&M and LSU.

The real fun begins this week, so for one final time, here’s the top 25 heading into tournament season.

Latest AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Baylor

4. Auburn

5. Kentucky

6. Kansas

7. Duke

8. Villanova

T-9. Purdue

T-9. Tennessee

11. Providence

12. Wisconsin

13. UCLA

14. Texas Tech

15. Arkansas

16. Illinois

17. Saint Mary’s

18. Houston

19. Murray State

20. UConn

21. USC

22. Texas

23. Colorado State

24. Iowa

25. UNC