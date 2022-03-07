Tennessee announces spring game plans

The traditional Orange and White Game will not be played at Neyland Stadium this year. Due to renovations, Tennessee’s spring game will move to Anderson Training Center, where it will be closed to the public.

The news was released today on the school’s official site. Tennessee announced a rebranded “All Vol Weekend” in its place.

Due to construction in Neyland Stadium and scheduling conflicts with other venues, the traditional Orange & White Game will not be played this spring. However, Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza will welcome fans and feature two big screens that will carry football’s 1 p.m. scrimmage on Saturday, April 9. In addition to live interviews with head coach Josh Heupel, VFLs and other guests on the screen, Volunteer Village will showcase food trucks, music and activities for all ages from noon-3 p.m. Saturday. The football scrimmage will take place at the Anderson Training Center and be closed to the general public. There will be no live digital stream of the scrimmage.

Neyland is in the middle of a huge renovation project, which makes it available to host the Orange and White Game. New video-boards, a party deck on the upper level and premium club seating at field level are the main areas of construction.

There was some talk of moving the game elsewhere, like Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Clearly that idea didn’t pan out.

Instead, Tennessee will host players’ families, recruits and their family and the media for a scrimmage. The only way to watch the scrimmage is to be at the Volunteer Village on campus.

The full spring schedule has yet to be announced, but practices are set to begin during the week of March 21st.

All Vol Weekend Schedule

Thursday, April 7:

All Day - Track and Field, Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium

Friday, April 8:

All Day - Track and Field, Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium

Noon – Women’s Tennis vs. Vanderbilt at Barksdale Tennis Stadium

6:30 p.m. – Baseball vs. Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Saturday, April 9:

All Day - Track and Field, Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium

12-3 p.m. - Volunteer Village Fan Fest open at Humanities Plaza in Circle Park

1 p.m. – Soccer vs. Clemson at Regal Stadium

7 p.m. – Baseball vs. Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium (postgame fireworks)

Sunday, April 10:

Noon – Women’s Tennis vs. Kentucky at Barksdale Tennis Stadium

1 p.m. – Baseball vs. Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium