Tournament season is here. Tennessee will head south this year to Tampa Bay, taking part in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the field. The Volunteers have secured a double-bye, meaning they won’t play until Friday night.

Auburn took the top spot despite their issues down the stretch. Kentucky was third, while Arkansas was fourth.

Tennessee now sets their sights on getting something done that hasn’t happened since 1979 — winning the SEC Tournament. The Volunteers ended the season on a high note, winning nine of their last ten games, but can they get over the hump in a tournament?

Tennessee draws the winner of Mississippi State and South Carolina on Friday night. A win there likely leads to a third matchup with Kentucky, which is making one final push for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky has the best odds to win the SEC Tournament this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Auburn is next, followed by Tennessee. Arkansas is a distant fourth.

2022 SEC Tournament Odds

Kentucky +190

Auburn +260

Tennessee +330

Arkansas +750

LSU +1000

Alabama +1500

Florida +4000

Mississippi State +5000

Texas A&M +7000

South Carolina +10000

Vanderbilt +25000

Ole Miss +50000

Missouri +50000

Georgia +50000

The SEC Tournament tips-off on Wednesday night with the 11-14 and 12-13 games. Thursday and Friday will set the stage for the semifinals on Saturday, followed by the championship matchup on Sunday afternoon.

SEC Network and ESPN will split the coverage.