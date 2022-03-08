Tournament season is here. Tennessee will head south this year to Tampa Bay, taking part in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the field. The Volunteers have secured a double-bye, meaning they won’t play until Friday night.
Auburn took the top spot despite their issues down the stretch. Kentucky was third, while Arkansas was fourth.
Tennessee now sets their sights on getting something done that hasn’t happened since 1979 — winning the SEC Tournament. The Volunteers ended the season on a high note, winning nine of their last ten games, but can they get over the hump in a tournament?
Tennessee draws the winner of Mississippi State and South Carolina on Friday night. A win there likely leads to a third matchup with Kentucky, which is making one final push for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky has the best odds to win the SEC Tournament this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Auburn is next, followed by Tennessee. Arkansas is a distant fourth.
2022 SEC Tournament Odds
Kentucky +190
Auburn +260
Tennessee +330
Arkansas +750
LSU +1000
Alabama +1500
Florida +4000
Mississippi State +5000
Texas A&M +7000
South Carolina +10000
Vanderbilt +25000
Ole Miss +50000
Missouri +50000
Georgia +50000
The SEC Tournament tips-off on Wednesday night with the 11-14 and 12-13 games. Thursday and Friday will set the stage for the semifinals on Saturday, followed by the championship matchup on Sunday afternoon.
SEC Network and ESPN will split the coverage.
Loading comments...