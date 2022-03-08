Reacts Survey: How will Tennessee perform in the SEC Tournament?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tennessee Volunteers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s Tournament time! Your ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers have a shot to make this a truly special season, starting this weekend in Tampa. Tennessee is the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament, looking finish one off for the first time since 1979.

Tennessee has the third best odds to win the SEC Tournament, checking in at +330. Kentucky is the favorite, followed by Auburn.

Heading into the event, SB Nation Reacts has prepared a poll specifically for Tennessee fans. Which player is most important to Tennessee’s success? What’s the biggest issue facing Tennessee? Can they win an SEC title this weekend? Answer all of that and more below.

