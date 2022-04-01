Tennessee set to host No. 1 prospect in 2024 class this weekend

Business is picking on on the recruiting trail for Josh Heupel and company. Just one week after landing the No. 3 player in the 2023 class, Tennessee is set to host the top prospect in the 2024 class.

Jadyn Davis, a five-star quarterback out of Charlotte, North Carolina, will be in Knoxville this weekend for his third visit to Tennessee. Davis will arrive on Friday.

Following an offer back in May, Davis visited Tennessee in July, and then again for the wild Ole Miss game. The 6-0, 185 pound athletic signal caller already has offers from the elite schools across the country, and he’s taking plenty of visits ahead of his junior season of high school ball in an attempt to narrow the field.

Davis has seen Clemson, North Carolina and Florida State in recent weeks, and visited Georgia and Penn State last fall. Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and a host of others have also offered Davis.

Josh Heupel has already landed four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson in the class of 2022, along with five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the class of 2023. Tennessee’s work on the NIL front clearly helped land Iamaleava, and the Volunteers are trending in the right direction for several other elite prospects. Could that spill over into the class of 2024? If so, what would two high-profile five-star quarterbacks with NIL deals on the same depth chart even look like?

The interest from Davis does appear to be real, and perhaps unrelated to NIL. As a Charlotte native, Davis actually attended a Tennessee camp a few years back while Jeremy Pruitt was still in charge. This will be his fourth known trip to the Tennessee campus.

Tennessee has plenty of work to do in the 2023 class, but file this name away for this time next year.