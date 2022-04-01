Tennessee interested in Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn

Tennessee has been in contact with one of the top transfers in the portal, per Jon Rothstein. Jaelin Llewellyn, a guard who played for Princeton this season, is looking to join a bigger program for the 2022-23 season.

Per Llewellyn himself, Tennessee is one of a handful of teams that is showing interest in him.

Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs:



Alabama

Arkansas

Clemson

Miami

Florida

Tennessee

Villanova



Averaged 15.7 PPG and 4.7 RPG this past season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 31, 2022

Tennessee, of course, is waiting on an NBA decision from point guard Kennedy Chandler, who just finished up his freshman season in Knoxville. The former five-star prospect has been projected as a mid to late first round pick. The consensus believes Chandler will ultimately go, freeing up a lead guard role for Tennessee next season.

Zakai Zeigler will step into those shoes, and four-star point guard BJ Edwards figures to also be a part of the picture. But Rick Barnes would jump at the chance to add another veteran to that equation.

In steps the possibility of adding Jaelin Llewellyn, who has at least one year of eligibility remaining. He just finished up his third season for Princeton, after sitting out the 2020-21 campaign after the Ivy League canceled their season.

Llewellyn averaged over 15 points per game this season, while doing the same back in 2019-20. The 6-2 guard has improved as a shooter since arriving on the college scene, moving from a 25 percent three-point shooter as a freshman, to shooting 38 percent as a senior. Llewellyn scored over 1,000 points in his three-year Princeton career.

A member of the class of 2018, Llewellyn was a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 18 point guard in the country, per 247Sports.

Expect a few more portal targets to emerge over the next couple of weeks.