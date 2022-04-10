Nico Iamaleava plays in 7-on-7 tournament, takes in baseball game, recruits for Tennessee on latest visit

Nico Iamaleava is ready to get to Knoxville full time, but he can’t do that just yet. The five-star quarterback prospect is still about nine months away from moving to his new home, but it sure seems like Tennessee is already feeling like home to him.

The California native was in Knoxville once again this weekend, playing recruiter during the makeshift spring game while also participating in a 7-on-7 tournament at Farragut High School. His 7-on-7 team, which is full of Tennessee targets, played a few games on Saturday and has more to come on Sunday.

Tennessee QB commit Nico Iamaleava threading the needle for the long touchdown in the 7-on-7 tournament this morning in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/YqyY7MZL3v — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 9, 2022

Iamaleava’s little brother Madden is also on the team, and participated wearing a Tennessee hat.

2023 QB Nico Iamaleava // Tennessee Commit

2023 DB (S) Jack Luttrell // Tennessee Commit

2024 WR Jordan Anderson // Tennessee Prospect

2025 QB Madden Iamaleava // Tennessee Prospect@SIAllAmerican @VR2onSI @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/P6Vi5TICai — Dale Dowden (@DaleDowdenSI) April 9, 2022

In addition to all of that, Iamaleava took in the spring game and also attended the Tennessee baseball game on Saturday night. Of course, he had some high profile visitors with him — namely five-star receiver Carnell Tate and four-star receiver Kyler Kasper.

Both Tate and Kasper were on their official visits to Knoxville this weekend. Just as fans chanted for Iamaleava at the Arkansas basketball game, fans clamoured for both Tate and Kasper during Tennessee’s 11-4 baseball win over Missouri.

Vols QB commit Nico Iamaleava sat with WR recruits Kyler Kasper and Carnell Tate on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.



Fans chanted for the pair of WRs -- and it played perfectly into Iamaleava's plans. https://t.co/XNdaJFtmh7 — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) April 10, 2022

Iamaleava, a top five overall prospect and clearly a huge personality in this class, is such a centerpiece that he seemingly will attract talent over the next two cycles. Tate, Kasper and Devin Hyatt are squarely in his sights, and Josh Heupel’s wide open offense is another huge plus.

After such a huge weekend of visitors, we’re likely to see some commitment announcements soon.