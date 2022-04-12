Where Tennessee prospects are projected to go in the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is coming up quickly, and Tennessee has a handful of prospects ready to find their next home at the professional level. Defensive tackle Matthew Butler, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., offensive lineman Cade Mays and cornerback Alontae Taylor will all more than likely hear their name called in a couple of weeks in Las Vegas.

Each prospect has a range of where they could go, and opinions are split on nearly each player coming out of Knoxville. Here’s where things currently stand.

Matthew Butler

ESPN: Round 3, 86 overall

Sporting News: Round 3, 94 overall

Draft Countdown: Round 5, 125 overall

Velus Jones Jr.

ESPN: Round 5, 173 overall

Sporting News: Round 6, 209 overall

NFL.com: Round 4, 112 overall

Draft Countdown: Round 3, 97 overall

Cade Mays

ESPN: Round 5, 166 overall

Sporting News: Round 5, 173 overall

Draft Countdown: Round 7, 261 overall

Alontae Taylor

ESPN: Round 5, 145 overall

Sporting News: Round 4, 124 overall

Draft Countdown: Round 3, 71 overall

Butler seems to have the strongest support lately after strong showings during the all-star circuits. Tennessee is certainly going to miss his leadership and production, and Butler might just find himself coming off of the board late on day two.

From there, it’s a mixed bag. Most thought Alontae Taylor would be the top prospect from Tennessee, but his projections range all the way from round three to round five. As does that of Velus Jones Jr., who might get a bump thanks to his impact in the return game. Cade Mays, once viewed as a potential first round pick, now is a near consensus day three prospect.

The draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 28th and will run through Saturday, April 30th.