Josh Dobbs signs with the Browns

A former Tennessee quarterback has found a new home in the NFL. Joshua Dobbs will make the move from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Cleveland Browns. He joins a new-look quarterback room that now features Deshaun Watson — a player similar in style to Dobbs, so the fit certainly makes sense for depth purposes.

Baker Mayfield is still on the roster, but is expected to be traded or released this summer.

Dobbs took visits to New England and Baltimore before landing in Cleveland. The former fourth-round pick has spent the majority of his time in the league with the Steelers, briefly landing with the Jaguars for a stint.

“In talking with Cleveland, it’s a tremendous opportunity as well as a really, really fun room to be in and a really, really talented team,” Dobbs told Sirius NFL Radio Sunday. “It’s a little weird, you play against them every year in the league being in Pittsburgh, and now you are a Cleveland Brown. Of course, I’m excited about the opportunity. I’m excited about the future. Just getting a chance to watch Stefanski’s offense, I’ll be excited to dive into it, and play in it, as well — and contribute however I can to help the team win.”

With Mayfield likely on the way out, that leaves Watson and Jacoby Brissett ahead of him on the depth chart. Of course, the Browns need insurance, with the status of Watson still very much up in the air. What the NFL decides to do there may determine if Dobbs is able to stick on the roster this fall.

Yet again, preseason football will be a big moment for Dobbs, who has fought to stick on rosters for the past few seasons.