Top safety target announces commitment date plans following Tennessee visit

One of Tennessee’s top defensive targets in the 2023 class is ready to announce his decision. Sylvester Smith, a four-star safety prospect who visited Tennessee last weekend, will announce his commitment on April 26th at 2 p.m.

April 26th 2pm at Munford high-school I will be announcing my commitment *all is welcome * ✝️ — Sylvester✌ (@sylvesterS2023) April 13, 2022

The 5-11, 195 pound Smith ranks 150th overall in the 247Sports composite rankings. The Munford, Alabama native is coming off of two visits to Knoxville, and certainly seems to be trending in Tennessee’s direction.

Smith holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and several others. He’s being recruited to Tennessee by Willie Martinez and Tim Banks, who will be looking to replace Tre Flowers and potentially Jaylen McCollough next season.

Our recruiting analyst Clint Eiland has this to say of Smith as a prospect.

Smith is a firecracker of a defender. When he delivers a hit, he doesn’t need much build up. He has an impressive burst that allows him to flatten opposing players who don’t expect it. Smith is supposedly just 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, yet he looks bigger on tape. He also looks like he has some length to him—which could just be how he’s built. Smith gives off the vibes of a player whose best plays will be near the line of scrimmage. Whether he’s blitzing from the corner or helping stack the box, Smith can pack a punch.

As a junior at Munford High School, Smith played at safety, running back and kick returner.

During his visit to Knoxville last weekend, Smith played on Nico Iamaleava’s 7-on-7 team. Tennessee safety commit Jack Luttrell also played on the team, as the two try to load this 2023 class with top prospects from across the country. Five-star receiver Carnell Tate, four-star receiver Kyler Kasper and four-star receiver Devin Hyatt are a few of the other names in their sights.