Tennessee to open 2022 season on Thursday night again

For the second straight year, Tennessee will open the season on a Thursday night in Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers officially announced that their opener against Ball State has been moved from Saturday to Thursday, September 1st.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Football season just got two days closer.



Thursday, Sept. 1

#Vols vs. Ball State

7pm ET

SEC Network#GBO — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) April 14, 2022

Tennessee did the same thing last year against Bowling Green, likely in an attempt to get more eyeballs on an otherwise not-so-interesting non-conference “cupcake” matchup. They do the same this year, with a chance to debut Neyland’s new renovations on national television.

New video boards on both ends of the stadium, a gathering deck in the upper deck, along with field-level club seating highlight the changes.

It’s also a chance for the nation to get an early taste of a Tennessee offense that should be one of the best in the country. Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker returns to run the show, along with No. 1 receiver Cedric Tillman. Four starters up front as well. That returning production should have the Vols inside of the top 25 once the season rolls around.

Ball State went 6-7 last season, losing their one big power five game 44-13 at Penn State. Tennessee surprised everyone in 2021, making a bowl appearance and finding seven wins with a gutted roster. What’s in store for year No. 2?

2022 season tickets are available at allvols.com.