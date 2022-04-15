Tennessee-Alabama: Weekend schedule

No. 1 Tennessee will be looking to stay perfect in SEC play — while also trying to bounce back from an upset on Tuesday night. The Volunteers fell to Tennessee Tech in a wood bat game, breaking up a 23 game winning streak that spanned the last six weeks.

Tennessee is still 12-0 in conference play, still chasing the record of 17 straight SEC wins, which was set by South Carolina back in 2000. The Volunteers are already off to the best start in conference play in the history of the SEC, breaking that record last weekend with a sweep of Missouri.

No. 24 Alabama is up next, who is 22-12 on the season. The Crimson Tide are 7-5 in SEC play, one of the early surprises to this point in conference play.

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming weekend, with things kicking off tonight at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Weekend Schedule, projected starters

Game 1 – Friday, April 15 (SEC Network +, 6:30 p.m.)

RHP Chase Burns (6-0, 1.51 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett McMillan (3-2, 2.79 ERA)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 16 (SEC Network+, 6 p.m.)

RHP Chase Dollander (6-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob McNairy (4-0, 5.73 ERA)

Game 3 – Sunday, April 17 (SEC Network+, 1 p.m.)

RHP Drew Beam (7-0, 1.14 ERA) vs. LHP Grayson Hitt (3-0, 2.78 ERA)