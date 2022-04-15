In-state OL/DL Trevor Duncan commits to Tennessee

Tennessee added another name to its 2023 class on Friday morning, picking up a commitment from local defensive line prospect Trevor Duncan. The 6-5, 277 pound Duncan comes from nearby Knoxville-Catholic.

Duncan is a highly rated three-star prospect, ranking 383rd in the class overall, per 247Sports. He is the 12th ranked player in the state of Tennessee.

Kentucky, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Virginia Tech were Duncan’s other options. He was on campus on Thursday for the final Tennessee spring scrimmage, and just one day later he announced his commitment. Duncan took visits to Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt, but ultimately opted to stay home.

Now, where does he land on the roster? According to Duncan, Tennessee has been recruiting him as a defensive lineman. Both Rodney Garner and Glen Elarbee recruited Duncan to Tennessee, but it sounds like his career will start out on the defensive side of the ball. He has the length already, but it will be interesting to see how the staff handles his weight once he arrives. Will they bulk him up or trim him down?

Duncan is the seventh commitment in Tennessee’s 2023 class — the second defensive line prospect to commit this week, following Nathan Robinson. The Volunteers now rank ninth in the country and third in the SEC, per 247Sports.