Tennessee target Kyler Kasper commits to Oregon, reclassifies

Despite a recent visit to Tennessee with five-star quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava, the Volunteers were not able to pull highly-ranked four-star receiver Kyler Kasper on Sunday. The Arizona native picked the Oregon Ducks over Tennessee, while also choosing to reclassify into the class of 2022.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Kyler Kasper has Committed to Oregon



The 6’6 200 WR from Gilbert, AZ chose the Ducks over Tennessee, Iowa, Ohio State, Georgia, and USC.



Kasper also tells me that he will reclassify to the class of 2022

Kasper, a 6-5, 195 pound prospect, ranked 125th overall in the class of of 2023. He will now join Dan Lanning in Oregon this fall, looking to make an instant impact for the Ducks. That option clearly played a role in the end for Kasper.

As a junior, Kasper caught 53 passes for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. He’ll now bring that big frame to Eugene, likely with a chance to play early on.

Tennessee hosted Kasper a couple of weeks back, along with five-star receiver Carnell Tate and four-star receiver Devin Hyatt. Iamaleava has been working to attract top talent to Knoxville since his commitment, and still has plenty of options left on the board.

The sky is hardly falling here for Tennessee. The Volunteers brought in four receivers in the class of 2022, and have been trending in the right direction for Tate in recent weeks.

Tennessee is up to seven commitments in the class of 2023, good for ninth overall, per 247Sports.