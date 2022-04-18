Tennessee hosting four-star 2023 point guard Aden Holloway

Tennessee is hosting one of their top targets in the class of 2023 today — Aden Holloway. The four-star point guard out of Indiana began his three day visit in Knoxville on Monday, which should be one of his final trips before he makes a commitment this summer.

Aden Holloway, the No. 65 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will begin his official visit to Tennessee today, he told @247Sports. https://t.co/Xwawp6WmrA — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 18, 2022

Holloway stands in at 6-0, 155 pounds and is the 49th ranked player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. Tennessee offered Holloway back in February, and just two months later, he has arrived for his official visit.

Auburn, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Michigan are the other major players for Holloway.

Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey is heading up the pursuit of Holloway, who tells Travis Branham that he was paying attention to what Kennedy Chandler did in Knoxville this season.

Tennessee: ”Coach [Justin] Gainey, that’s my guy, I talked with him for a minute, coach Barnes is a great coach. I saw what Kennedy [Chandler] did there, that speaks for itself and all the great guards he has coached.” (247Sports)

Michigan is expected to get Holloway’s final visit, and a decision is expected before Peach Jam this summer.

As a sophomore in 2020-21, Holloway scored 21.9 points per game while averaging over five rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Tennessee has Zakai Zeigler firmly in place for the next few seasons, while adding four-star point guard BJ Edwards to the mix this fall. They’re actively looking to add one more guard from the portal for this upcoming season, but Holloway could be a future answer for Rick Barnes and staff down the road.