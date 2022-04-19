Seth Halvorsen done for the season

Tennessee had been waiting to add another arm to its already ridiculous pitching staff, but it appears that won’t happen this year. Seth Halvorsen, a transfer from Missouri, fractured his elbow this winter and was hopeful for a return sometime this season. However, Halvorsen suffered a setback recently, one that will end his season.

NEW: Tennessee RHP Seth Halvorsen will not pitch this season.



The Missouri transfer fractured his arm while throwing a bullpen before the season and has suffered a setback as he targeted an early-to-mid April return



Was set to be a key arm for the #Volshttps://t.co/Y3seiZYCvO — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) April 18, 2022

Tennessee began this season without Halvorsen or No. 1 starter Blade Tidwell, both due to injuries. Tidwell has since been able to return, coming out of the bullpen for the time being.

Tony Vitello had teased a potential comeback for Halvorsen, even saying that it could have come last weekend against Alabama. That didn’t happen though, and now he’s been shut down for the rest of the season.

Halvorsen is a redshirt junior who spent most of last season as Missouri’s top starter. He went 4-3 over 14 starts, totaling 70 strikeouts last season for the Tigers. Halvorsen has been selected twice in the MLB Draft, going in the 19th round in 2021 and the 30th round in 2018.

The good news here is that Tennessee’s pitching staff has been completely lights out this season. Adding Halvorsen would have been great for depth, but the Volunteers have settled into a rotation consisting of Chase Burns, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam — with an opportunity to add Tidwell back if things go south.