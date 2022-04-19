Four-star edge rusher Caleb Herring commits to Tennessee

Tennessee picked up a huge commitment on Tuesday, landing the top player in the state. Caleb Herring, a four-star edge rusher from the mid-state, announced his commitment via Twitter.

Herring is the younger brother of Elijah Herring, who signed with Tennessee as a part of the 2022 class.

Caleb checks in at 6-5, 205 pounds and is one of the top edge prospects in the entire country. Per 247Sports, Herring is the 50th ranked player in the class and the sixth ranked edge rusher.

Herring chooses Tennessee over Georgia, Miami, Auburn and USC. He was on campus back in March for a junior day, and also visited last fall for the Ole Miss matchup.

On the field, Herring will obviously need to fill out his frame and get stronger, but the physical tools and length are there. He’s an explosive pass rusher that can win with speed, and he’s also got some ability to play off-ball in space.

Herring fills a huge need for Tennessee, providing the Volunteers with an impact athlete that can get after the quarterback. He’ll join the team one year from now, coming in behind 2022 four-star pass rusher James Pearce and disruptive four-star defensive tackle Tyre West. Three-star edge defender Nathan Robinson also joined the 2023 class last week.

Tennessee is heating up on the recruiting trail, and Josh Heupel is filling needs across the board. The Volunteers rank eighth nationally in the 2023 class rankings, now anchored by Herring and five-star quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava.