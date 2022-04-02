Buy now: Tennessee baseball ‘Mike Honcho’ t-shirt from Breaking T

We knew Tennessee-Vanderbilt would be a wild series, but I don’t think anyone saw these fireworks coming. Right off the jump, Jordan Beck hit a homerun, and controversy struck.

The umpires inspected Beck’s bat, and ruled it illegal. The bat had an inspection sticker on it, but it was apparently from Tennessee’s mid-week game. Clearly, Tim Corbin knew about this issue and quickly pounced.

The run came off the board and Tony Vitello was none too pleased. But it did create a legendary moment.

Vitello was asked about the situation by the broadcast, and delivered an all-time response.

Tony Vitello with an all-timer explanation on why Jordan Beck's homer didn't count. The end is hilarious. #MikeHoncho pic.twitter.com/J4xIKfIq69 — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) April 2, 2022

This team has a ton of personality, and this is just the latest example of that. They’re brash, they don’t care about your feelings, and they’re probably going whip you on the field. True villains.

