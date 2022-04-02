Tennessee secures series win, takes game No. 2 over Vanderbilt, 5-2

Tennessee secured their first series win over Vanderbilt in Nashville since 2009 on Saturday night, beating the Commodores once again, 5-2.

Jordan Beck got the scoring started early in the top of the first, hitting a double to drive in Jorel Ortega. Trey Lipscomb kept the early party going, adding another double to the tally to drive in Beck.

Tennessee added another run on this Vandy error.

Very weird play in Nashville and Vols are already out to a 3-0 lead. Vandy playing some uncharacteristically sloppy baseball on the weekend. pic.twitter.com/40fz45v4qi — SEC Baseball (@SECbaseball) April 3, 2022

The Volunteers exited the top of the first with a 3-0 lead, giving Chase Dollander some breathing room. Dollander went to work, mowing through the Vanderbilt lineup a couple of times to hold the ‘Dores scoreless through six innings.

Trey Lipscomb extended the Tennessee lead in the top of the fifth with a two-run homerun. The Volunteers were on cruise control in Nashville, riding the razor sharp Chase Dollander.

Enrique Bradfield finally got Vandy on the board in the bottom of the seventh, hitting a solo shot to lead off the inning. Spencer Jones followed that up with a solo homerun of his own, cutting the Tennessee lead down to 5-2.

Dollander remained on the mound through the eighth inning, despite the damage. He began the ninth just after crossing the 100 pitch threshold, but exited after giving up a leadoff baserunner.

Redmond Walsh entered, got a double play, and quickly closed the door.

Tennessee went on to win, 5-2.

Tony Vitello will turn to right-hander Drew Beam on Sunday afternoon, looking for another series sweep. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET, and SEC Network+ will have the coverage.