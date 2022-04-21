Four-star receiver Ayden Williams names Tennessee to top six

Since landing a commitment from five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee has been a major player for several top wide receiver prospects in the class of 2023. They’re now in the hunt for four-star Ayden Williams, who placed Tennessee in his top six on Wednesday.

The Volunteers were joined by Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Jackson State.

The 6-3, 195 pound prospect is out of Ridgeland, Mississippi. Williams ranks as the 201st ranked prospect in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Tennessee is new to the race for Williams, offering him late in March after he took an unofficial visit to Knoxville during spring practices. Since that offer, Williams has visited both Georgia and Ole Miss again. The Rebels have a couple of crystal ball projections for the in-state receiver, however, his recruitment seems to be heating up and his options are growing.

As a junior, Williams caught 69 passes and totaled 1,256 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s regarded as a physical receiver — one that can win 50-50 balls and win through contact.

Tennessee missed on Kyler Kasper, who ended up committing and reclassifying with Oregon. They’re hot on the trail of five-star Carnell Tate, while also working on four-star Devin Hyatt. Add Ayden Williams to that list now, as Josh Heupel tries to load up on offensive weapons.