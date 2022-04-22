Projected spreads for each Tennessee game on the 2022 schedule

We’re a little over four months from the start of college football season, but Vegas is already gearing up for the year. Soon enough we’ll have win totals, and Heisman odds are already out and moving.

It’s a year filled with potential for Tennessee, which returns super senior quarterback Hendon Hooker and top receiver Cedric Tillman. Four starters up front, two veteran tight ends and the top rusher on the team will also be back, all entering year two in Josh Heupel’s rapid-fire spread offense.

All of that returning production adds up to some expectations, especially in a weak SEC East. Eight wins seems likely, nine is possible, and even ten is within reach.

In fact, according to BetSmart, Tennessee will be favored in nine of their regular season matchups this season. Check out these projected spreads below.

Projected spreads & totals for 2022 @Vol_Football season:



Ball St (58) @ TN -18

TN -3 @ Pitt (57)

Akron (58) @ TN -26

FL (58) @ TN -4

TN (59) @ LSU -3

AL -14 @ TN (62)

UTM (56) @ TN -28

KY (59) @ TN -3

TN (58) @ GA -16

MO (63) @ TN -7

TN -2 @ SC (58)

TN -17 @ VU (51) — BetSmart (@BetSmartUS) April 21, 2022

Obviously take these with a grain of salt. The transfer portal is still moving and a ton can happen over the next four months.

Right off the bat, 18 points against Ball State seems about a touchdown too low. A -3 number on the road against Pitt seems a little low as well, with the Panthers replacing such an important player in Kenny Pickett.

Tennessee is favored by four at home against the Gators, which essentially means the two teams are viewed as equals by the books. The same can be said for Tennessee and LSU, where the Tigers are favored by three points in Death Valley. South Carolina and Kentucky are essentially listed as toss-ups, while the Volunteers are currently two-touchdown dogs to both Georgia and Alabama.

What stands out to you?