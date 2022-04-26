Tennessee makes the cut for four-star safety DaKaari Nelson

Tennessee has been searching for impact players in the secondary, and another option has emerged in the 2023 class. DaKaari Nelson, a four-star safety out of Selma, Alabama, named Tennessee to his top six on Monday afternoon.

Clemson, Oregon, Kentucky, Penn State and Auburn also made the cut.

Nelson trimmed Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF from his previous top eleven, while adding Kentucky.

Tennessee offered Nelson early on, all the way back in July of 2020. He visited Knoxville last summer, then returned for another look this March. Now, the Volunteers appear to be big players in his recruitment.

Nelson checks in at 6-3, 203 pounds. He’s the 200th ranked prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Tennessee could use a couple of shots in the arm at the safety position, especially with Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough’s eligibility running thin. The Volunteers are seemingly in a good spot with Sylvester Smith, another four-star safety prospect also out of Alabama who is committing later today (Tuesday afternoon). Tennessee’s 2023 class currently has one defensive back commit — three-star safety Jack Luttrell out of Georgia.